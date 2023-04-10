BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Baseball team beat Seton Catholic 9-3 to begin the week.
Grady Stark pitched well for the Blue Devils, even adding an RBI triple at the plate.
Watch the highlights above!
