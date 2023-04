BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Baseball team earned a big win in their rivalry game against Chenango Valley, winning 8-3.

Trevor Warpus made a big impact for the Blue Devils, pitching well to start and then throwing a runner out at home plate from left field to slow the Warriors momentum as they were trying to make a comeback.

Watch the highlights above!