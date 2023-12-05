CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Basketball team beat Susquehanna Valley in overtime on Tuesday night, 70-64.
The Blue Devils erased a 4th quarter deficit to force overtime.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Basketball team beat Susquehanna Valley in overtime on Tuesday night, 70-64.
The Blue Devils erased a 4th quarter deficit to force overtime.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now