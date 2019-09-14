Chenango Forks drops Oneonta 55-7

BINGHAMTON – The Chenango Forks Blue Devils looking for win number two on the season, facing Oneonta.

The Blue Devils already up 7-0 and looking to add on, Lucas Scott takes the handoff and goes right up the middle all the way down to the two yard line.

Scott punches it in on the very next play, and Chenango Forks goes up 14 with 6 minutes left in the first quarter.

Oneonta struggled to move the ball on offense, still in the first Jarod Card with the quarterback keeper but he is stuffed by the swarming Forks defense.

Next up is Yellow Jacket running back Dalton Wells who gives it a try but same result.

He is stopped by Tyler Hayes.

To the second quarter now Blue Devils up 28 to zero and Ray Austin has the wide open Matt Paske for seven.

Chenango Forks takes this one 55 to seven.