BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Soccer team advanced to the Section 4 championship game with a 6-1 win over Lansing in the semifinals.

The Blue Devils controlled the game from the start, leading 5-0 after the first half.

Chenango Forks advances to face Susquehanna Valley on Saturday in the Class B championship.

