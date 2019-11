The Chenango Forks Blue Devils advanced to the section championship after a 48-17 win over Norwich.

Forks and M-E meet in the title game for the second-straight year next Saturday, November 9.

Kick-off at Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium is scheduled for 6.

And in Class Double-A, Corning soared past Binghamton, 44-27, to advance to the championship game next week.