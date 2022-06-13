HEMPSTEAD, NY – The Chenango Forks boys lacrosse team closed out their season Saturday losing to Cold Spring Harbor by a score of 17-1 in the Class D state championship game.

The Seahawks of Cold Spring Harbor got off and running early, leading 12-1 at the half.

The lone goal on the day for Chenango Forks came from Tyler Hayes who scored early in the second quarter.

The score marked the 95th time this season that Hayes found the back of the net.

Saturday’s loss marks the end of a historic season for the Blue Devils.

Chenango Forks finished with a 19-3 overall record, won the section four title and made the programs first ever appearance in the state championship game.