BINGHAMTON, NY – The school year may be winding down but the pressure is only rising as this past weekend the state regionals for boys lacrosse took place across New York State.



Beginning in Class B, Vestal fell to section 3 foe West Genesee by a score of 13-5.

It was a tight contest at halftime as the Golden Bears trailed by just three, but a second half shutout led to the victory for West Genesee.

In Class D, however, it was Chenango Forks holding off Salmon River in a 14-13 thriller.

The Blue Devils led 13-8 at one point, but a fourth quarter comeback by Salmon River nearly spoiled the day.

Maxwell Lawrence’s fourth quarter goal was enough to seal the deal for Chenango Forks.

Caden Olmstead and Tyler Hayes also had big days for the Blue Devils, each of them scoring four times apiece which led the team and they each recorded two assists in the contest as well.



With the win, it is on to the state semi final for Chenango Forks as they will head up to SUNY Cortland for the contest.

They draw Akron, the champions of section 6 in this one at 3 pm this upcoming Wednesday, June 8th.

The winner will punch their ticket to the final scheduled for June 11th at Hofstra University, where they will face the victor of section eight’s Cold Spring Harbor and section one’s Briarcliff.