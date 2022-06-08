CORTLAND, NY – Chenango Forks boys lacrosse team took a trip up to SUNY Cortland for the Class D state semi-final against the section 6 champion, Akron Tigers.

Chenango Forks put on a dominant performance winning the game 20-13, to advance to the championship game.

Caden Olmstead, Zandor Arnold and Tyler Hayes all showed out offensively for the Blue Devils, all three recording goals in the contest.

Lucas Bartlow made a number of saves for Chenango Forks in goal as well.

Chenango Forks will take the field once again on Saturday in the state championship game.

The Blue Devils will matchup against the section 8 champions, Cold Spring Harbor, at 10 a.m. at Hofstra University.