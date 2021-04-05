Chenango Forks blows out Susquehanna Valley 40-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – There was a ton of hype leading into this past weekend’s anticipated football match-up between Susquehanna Valley and Chenango Forks.

With no sectionals or states this year, this one was being taken by both teams as an equivalent level game.

However, despite the anticipation, this one didn’t turn out to be the nail-biter we had hoped for.

The Sabers looking to keep their 28-game win streak alive against an unbeaten Chenango Forks team that had yet to allow a point coming into the game.

First drive for SV.

Logan Haskell looking right, and only finds Lucas Scott as he picks him off.

Scott bolting for the end zone and gets in for the game’s opening score. 6-0 Forks.

After the Sabers next drive stalls, Forks goes right down the field and it’s that man again.

Scott on the give from the 6 won’t be denied by anyone in his way, and an emphatic score for Scott makes it 13-0 Blue Devils.

Forks with the ball again.

The pitch out to Ryan Joseph.

He pounds his way into the end zone and this one is getting out of hand in a hurry.

Now 20-0 Forks in the opening quarter, and they were far from done.

2nd quarter, and more of the same.

Scott on the carry and does what he does best, finds pay dirt. 27-0 Blue Devils.

3rd quarter now, and more from the Army recruit.

Scott bounces it outside and waltzes in from 4 yards out. 34-0 Forks.

To the 4th we go, and the 2nd strings for Forks seeing some time, and making the most of it.

Dylan Furman gets the carry and touchdown to make it a clean 40-0 lead for the Blue Devils.

Despite the offensive struggles for SV, they did manage to rip the ball away from Scott on 2 different occasions, something not very easily done.

However, the Forks defense equally up to the ask as they stifled the Sabers all game.

A shocking outcome in a game that many, including myself, figured would be a close one.

The Blue Devils continue their shutout streak as they blank SV, 40-0.

They have now outscored their 3 opponents this season a combined 128-0.