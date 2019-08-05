Chase Elliott takes ‘Go Bowling at the Glen’

WATKINS, GLEN, N.Y. – The NASCAR Cup Series was just down the road at Watkins Glen International and after all the excitement and drama of 90 laps, there was only room for one in the winner’s circle.

Chase Elliot had that honor as he goes back to back at the Go Bowling at The Glen, marking his second win of the year.

The 2019 race also featured the same runner up as last year, Martin Truex Jr. who led just one lap on the day.

Denny Hamlin, Eric Jones and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.

Jimmie Johnson finished 19th and scored enough points to put him tied for 16th in the standings with Ryan Newman.

The two drivers are locked in an intense battle for the last Playoff-eligible position.

Also looking for a playoff position is Erik Jones who currently sits at 13th.

Jones is making a strong playoff push as he has finished in the top five in four straight races.

With just four races remaining, attention turns to the Michigan International Speedway as drivers prepare for the Consumers Energy 400.