Chase Elliott eyeing three-peat at Watkins Glen on Sunday

WATKINS GLEN – To some NASCAR, as this weekend Chase Elliott is going for a three-peat when he hits the track at Watkins Glen International.

With the Go Bowling at the Glen returning this Sunday for the first time in two years, Elliott will look to end up in victory lane once again.

Elliott won his first ever Cup series race at the Glen in 2018, and followed that up by winning the 2019 race.

However, he was unable to go for three-straight last year as the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

After being victorious at this level for the first time three years ago, Elliott says a lot has changed in his life because of that day at the Glen.

“You know, since that first win, a lot of things have happened, obviously. Since then, from a professional standpoint, I feel like I’ve been a better race car driver since then. I think I’ve developed, I would like to think I’ve developed off the track too, and growing up like anybody would as you progress through your 20’s. So, certainly, I think things have changed. I think I’ve developed,” he said.

Elliott’s chance for his three-peat comes Sunday afternoon in the Go Bowling at the Glen, which gets underway at 3.