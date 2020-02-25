Charlotte Checkers shoot down BDevils 6-3

BINGHAMTON – Saturday wrapped up with a 7:05 pm puck drop inside the Floyd L. Maines Arena as the Binghamton Devils hosted the Charlotte Checkers.

The Devils picked up a 2-1 win over the Checkers the day prior.

Scoring came in bulk in the first period Saturday.

The BDevs struck first courtesy of a Chris Conner goal, his 11th of the year.

Charlotte countered with one of their own before both Mike McLeod and Julian Melchiori found twine.

That gave the BDevs a 3-1 lead, they would take a 3-2 lead into the locker rooms after one.

But, it was all Charlotte after that.

Including the final goal of the 1st, the Checkers rattled off five unanswered goals to help them prevail, 6-3.

The Devils are still very much in playoff contention, and will make another push on Friday when they host Hartford for a 7:05 pm face off.