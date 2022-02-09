VESTAL, NY – BU and UVM meeting for the first time since February 15 of 2020 as their games last year got cancelled.

1st quarter, Denai Bowman goes right down Broadway, to the basket, and picks up two.

Here, ball’s moved to Clare Traeger. Couple of dribbles, pulls up, and the smooth stroke on the shot.

Cassidy Roberts with some fancy dribbling before finding Birna Benonysdottir on the wing. And Birna buries the three. She would lead BU with 15 points.

This time, it’s Roberts shooting and she hits the lengthy two ball.

Camila Kirschenbaum gets to the free throw line, throws on the brakes, and knocks down the mid-range jumper.

Binghamton started the night on a 9-0 run and looked poised to pull away.

But, Vermont clawed back, taking the lead at halftime and never giving it up.

The Catamounts come into Vestal and beat the Bearcats, 47-34.

Binghamton is back in action on Saturday, this time on the road, as they’ll take on New Hampshire.

BU and UNH tip off at noon.