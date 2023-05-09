BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York Mets starting pitcher, Carlos Carrasco, made a rehab start in Binghamton on Tuesday.

The 14-year MLB veteran threw 3 innings in what was his first rehab start.

The righty allowed 3 hits, 1 run, and 1 walk in the outing while striking out 1 batter as well.

Carrasco was around the strike zone throwing 23 of 33 for strikes.

After the outing, Carrasco spoke on how he was feeling and if he is ready to rejoin the major league club.

“Just to get to this point now, I’m really happy,” Carrasco said. “Everything was good, everything feels nice, so I can’t wait to go back there… I’m ready, but I’m not going to make that decision. I’m just gonna hear from them, what is the next step and then we go from there.”

Today was the first game appearance for Carrasco since April 15th, so he mentioned he was keeping things simple and just trying to find his delivery.

Now we wait to see where and when the Mets decide the next outing for Carrasco will be.