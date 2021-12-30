BINGHAMTON, NY – We head to Chenango Valley as the Warriors boys team took on Whitney Point in the final day of the CV Holiday Tournament.

First quarter, Donovan Tomm moves it to Jeter King, and then to Chase Hanyon.

One dribble, and puts it hard off the glass and in.

Then, Tomm deciding to take this one himself.

Weaves his way through the defense, Euro steps, and lays it up and in.

Whitney Point trying to keep pace.

Lane Tiderencel wide open. Brings down the pass and takes it to the hole for two.

Eagles shot missed there, but Evyn Ford is on clean up duty and gets the put back.

But, the Eagles let Riley Spencer get going and you can’t do that.

Spencer creates space and knocks down the jumper from the elbow.

Then, Tomm in transition, and you can’t give that kid that much space. Spencer buries the deep three.

Behind 21 points from Spencer, CV goes on to get the win, 62-47.