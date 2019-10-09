C.V. stomps S.C.C. 12-0

BINGHAMTON – The Saints hosted the Chenango Valley Warriors.

First half, Sara Marinaro carrying for C.V.

Moving right to left, Sara creates enough room to fire off a left-foot shot that just sneaks between the crossbar and the outstretched arm of Grace Merke.

Warriors go up 1-0.

Marinaro on the far side now.

She crosses it through the box for Kelsey Burden.

She settles it and then shows why you always put a shot on goal.

Burden scores from a seemingly impossible angle to make it 2-0 C.V.

More from Marinaro now.

In alone, and no chance for Merke there. 3-0 Warriors.

And might as well add another.

Marinaro cruising on in tucks one inside the far post to complete the hat trick.

Marinaro finished with five goals and was one of seven goal scorers as C.V. stomps Seton, 12-0.