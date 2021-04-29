C.V.’s Miranda Rogers signs diving NLI to Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, NY – As we come to the end of April, many local student-athletes have made up their minds about where they’ll be attending college.

After a signing on Wednesday, you can another name to that list.

Chenango Valley senior Miranda Rogers signed her National Letter of Intent to continuing her diving and academic career right in her own backyard essentially at Binghamton University.

Rogers had a tremendous 2021 season for the Warriors, posting a 6-1 record at dual meets, and was able to finish in the top 5 at the Class B Section IV championships this past weekend, the 3rd time in her career she achieved that status.

Having made her commitment official, Rogers spoke about why Binghamton was the best fit for her, and how CV helped prepare her for BU.

“Proximity to home. The team. Everyone is super friendly. And I just wanted to stay local. I think the coaches, and honestly, everyone, the teammates. Everyone really pushed me to do my best. They really helped me succeed,” she said.

While Rogers is certain of what she’s doing on the diving board, she says she’s still working out what she wants to study at this point as she’ll head to BU undeclared on a major.

Plenty of time to figure that part out.