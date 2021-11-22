C.F. lacrosse standout Caden Olmstead signs National Letter of Intent to Siena College

BINGHAMTON, NY – Let’s head over to Chenango Forks High School where a standout lacrosse player inked his NLI.

Caden Olmstead has been one of the premiere players in his sport not only in Section IV, but across the state and country.

On Monday, in front of a large turnout in the Forks high school library, Olmstead signed his National Letter of Intent to play collegiate lacrosse at Siena College.

Olmstead has been racking up achievements throughout his career including winning the 2019 section championship and being voted the title game MVP, being named team captain and leading Forks in scoring last season, and was invited to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-American game this past summer.

Olmstead was being recruited by many different Division I schools such as Ohio State, Princeton, and Bryant, but Caden says that Siena made the most sense to him.

“What really stood out to me about Siena was just how the coaches treated me. I really clicked with the coaches, and the coaching staff there. The feel on campus, it’s a smaller school, which I’m used to, you know, Chenango Forks being a smaller school. So, those are two of the bigger things. I also met some of the players there, and I knew some of them as well. So, it was overall just the best fit for me,” he said.

Olmstead still has one more season left with the Blue Devils lacrosse team before he becomes a Saint.

The senior says the team is eyeing another section title, with hopes of making a state tournament run as well.

Once the season concludes, and Olmstead is on the Siena campus, he says he’s planning on studying Business while working on a currently-unknown minor as well.

Congratulations to Caden and his family on his achievements.