C.F. Blue Devils prepare for clash with powerhouse Schuylerville in Class C title game

BINGHAMTON, NY – The countdown continues to the high school football state championships this coming weekend up in Syracuse.

Yesterday, we took a look at what Tioga has in store in Class D.

Today, we check in on Chenango Forks as the Blue Devils prepare for a massive showdown in Class C.

It’s a rematch of the 2019 Class B state championship game as the Blue Devils will take on Section II’s Schuylerville. Forks won that initial showdown, 38-14.

Forks is returning to the dome for the 2nd-straight season, and for the 7th time in the last 8, and, until Saturday, are still the reigning Class B state champions.

The Blue Devils will look to capture the Class C title and keep it in Section IV, with Susquehanna Valley having won the last 2.

Forks comes in on a roll, winners of 11-straight after their loss to Maine-Endwell week 1.

Most recently, they took out East Rochester-Gananda, 39-18 to advance.

Since that opening week loss, the Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 394 to 81, with 5 shutouts, and 7 games when their opponent scored 6 or fewer points.

However, a low-scoring game will be a very unlikely outcome on Friday as Forks will take on #1 Schuylerville, who has been a powerhouse in their own right all year.

The Horses have been a wagon this season, coming in at 12-0, have outscored their opponents 467 to 98, and have put up 52 points in both of their state playoff games.

Forks was tested by ER-G last week, with the Bombers shrinking a 21-point Forks lead to only 9 in the 3rd.

Blue Devils Head Coach Dave Hogan looks at a quarter like that as a pivotal learning moment to prepare Forks for what awaits them.

“I think they’re huge because you never know how your kids are going to respond to that. We were, we were, there was a time there where it was getting pretty hairy. Our kids stepped up great. Hung there with a game plan, and finished things, and got the momentum back and finished it off,” Hogan says.

The last time Forks was here, Lucas Scott was the primary ball carrier for Forks.

Now, it’s more of a committee with Dubbs Haqq and Zander Arnold leading the way.

After a 4-touchdown outing Saturday, Arnold was thrilled to be heading to the dome, but knows there’s work to be done leading up to kick off.

“It feels amazing. Even though not having a season last year which really bummed us out, and made us want to work even harder to get to where we are right now. So, very excited to go back. We’ve got to work hard on and off the field. We’ve got to hit the weight room harder. We’ve just got to do business up front and get it done,” he said.

For Forks, a win Friday would give the program a 7th state championship.

As for Schuylerville, a victory would give them their 1st ship in the program’s history.

We’ll find out who comes out on top when the Blue Devils and Horses kick off in the dome Friday at 6 PM.