Bush, Board among key injuries in NFL’s Week 6

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) on a scramble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh second-year inside linebacker Devin Bush sustained what coach Mike Tomlin called a “significant knee injury” in Pittsburgh’s 38-7 rout of the Browns on Sunday.

Giants coach Joe Judge said receiver C.J. Board has movement in his limbs after suffering a concussion and neck injury in the team’s 20-19 win over Washington.

Bush, who had not missed a defensive snap all season, injured his left knee in the second quarter when he took an awkward step while attempting to break up a pass.

“Devin is a great player,” Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree said. “He’s one of the most underrated guys on the team, one of the fastest guys on the team, so anytime you lose somebody like that, it’s a big blow. But (Robert) Spillane came in and did well. He communicated well. Prayers up for Devin as he goes through recovery.”

Board was carted off the field and taken to a hospital after he was hit by safety Deshazor Everett while trying to catch a low pass on a crossing pattern in the third quarter of New York’s 20-19 win.

Earlier, Everett was whistled for a personal foul for a late hit on quarterback Daniel Jones following a third-down scramble.

Also, Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes suffered a neck injury in the game. Washington lost left guard Saahdiq Charles (left leg) on the second play from scrimmage and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

A case of strep throat kept Melvin Gordon out of Denver’s 18-12 win at New England, where Drew Lock, 23, became the youngest quarterback to win at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots lost right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to an ankle injury in the first quarter, further scrambling their O-line, and defensive lineman Adam Butler left with an injured elbow.

The Patriots were already playing without starting center David Andrew (IR, hand) and backup center James Ferentz (reserve/COVID-19 list). Left guard Joe Thuney started at center Sunday for the second time this season.

The Broncos, playing for the first time since Oct. 1 because their game at New England was delayed twice by the Patriots’ coronavirus cases, lost linebacker Josh Watson (hamstring), receiver/returner Deontae Spencer (clavicle) and left guard Dalton Risner (shoulder) in the game.

The Eagles went into their game against Baltimore missing seven offensive starters, including four offensive linemen, and then lost two more when RB Miles Sanders (knee) left in the third quarter and tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) exited in the fourth.

Also hurt for Philadelphia were DT Malik Jackson (quad), RT Jack Driscoll (ankle) and S K’Von Wallace (shoulder).

In the Packers’ 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay, Aaron Rodgers’ blindside protector David Bakhtiari left in the third quarter with a chest injury, leaving Green Bay to play the remainder of the game without its best offensive lineman.

Other notable injuries from Week 6 included:

— Vikings CB Mike Hughes (neck) left in the second quarter against Atlanta with the injury that kept him out of two recent games, leaving the Vikings with only three available players at CB: rookie starters Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler and backup Harrison Hand. CB Holton Hill (foot) was inactive for the second straight game.

— Ravens RB Mark Ingram (ankle), CB Anthony Averett (shoulder) and OL Tyre Phillips (hand).

— Jaguars LB Myles Jack (ankle), TE Tyler Eifert (neck), G A.J. Cann (shoulder) and S Jarrod Wilson (hamstring).

— Panthers S Juston Burris (ribs).

— Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL