BU’s Emily McKay finishes 14th at XC NCAA’S

VESTAL, NY – After winning the America East Cross Country Championship back on March 5th, Binghamton University runner Emily McKay punched her ticket to the NCAA Championships at Oklahoma State.

After becoming the 1st BU women’s runner to advance to the NCAA’s at the Division I level, she made more history on Monday.

McKay finished 14th in the national championship race, and became the 1st D-1 All-American in program history.

The senior ran the 6K race in 20 minutes and 34 seconds, vaulting her into the top 15 out of 255 runners.

McKay is a Union-Endicott graduate, and has certainly made her community proud.

Congratulations Emily.