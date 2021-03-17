BU’s Emily Mackay reflects on becoming program’s first female Division 1 All-American in cross country

VESTAL, NY – Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you all, a day to celebrate Irish heritage and, hopefully, give you a little boost of luck.

But you know what’s better than luck? Skill.

And that’s what Binghamton University cross country runner Emily Mackay has.

As I talked about on Monday, Mackay became the 1st female BU runner to earn All-American honors at the Division I level.

Mackay finished 14th out of 255 runners in the 6K NCAA Championship race, with the top 40 earning All-American honors.

A former Oregon State runner, Mackay transferred to BU to be closer to family and to give her a better chance to compete.

She says she could never have imagined this happening, including as she was crossing he finish line.

“I was honestly very surprised. I knew that I was in a spot to be All-American. I had no idea I was in the top fifteen. So, yeah I was very excited. It definitely, it gave me the motivation that final stretch, just knowing that I was about to be All-American. It gave me that last bit of adrenaline I needed to finish strong,” she says.

Mackay said this was the greatest athletic accomplishment of her life, with the Union-Endicott grad adding that a 2nd place finish her junior year in the 15-hundred to Sammy Watson, who is now a professional runner for Adidas with hopes of running in the Olympics, is a close second.