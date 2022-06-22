Eugene, OR – Binghamton University’s Emily Mackay and 2018 alum Eric Holt will both be competing at the USA National Track and Field Championships beginning Thursday.

Mackay, who recently earned first team All-American honors at the NCAA National Championships, will run in the 1500 meter.

Holt will also be running in the 1500 meter but on the men’s side.

Both runners will have preliminary races on Thursday.

The top 3 in each heat will advance to Saturday’s final, along with the top 3 remaining times out of the 3 preliminary heats.