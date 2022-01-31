VESTAL, NY – Yet another accolade for a Binghamton University women’s basketball newcomer.

Once again, freshman Genevieve Coleman has been named the America East Rookie of the Week.

Coleman netted 5 points with 4 rebounds, an assist, block, and steal against Hartford, and followed that up at UMBC with 4 points and 4 rebounds, both times coming off the bench.

This is already the 3rd time this season that Coleman has been recognized as the top rookie for a 7-day stretch.

Coleman was also recognized back during the opening week of the season in November, as well as the week of January 10th.

She’s the 1st Bearcat women’s player to be named rookie of the week 3 times in a season since Jasmine Sina did it 5 times and Imani Watkins 3 times during the 2014-15 season.

Coleman and the Bearcats are back inside the Events Center on Wednesday when they host Stony Brook at 7 PM.