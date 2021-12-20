Wilkes-Barre, PA – The Binghamton Bulldogs, ranked 18th in the ABA power rankings, were on the road to take on #10 Wyoming Valley on Saturday.

The Bulldogs and Clutch battled back and forth throughout the night.

Regulation couldn’t settle this one, so we went to overtime.

But, that wasn’t enough either so, how about a 2nd overtime?

And in that 2nd OT, the Bulldogs were able to outscore the Clutch 10-8, enough to lift them to victory.

Behind 22 points from Brent Williams, and another 20 from Derek Hart, Binghamton picks up a gutsy road win, 116-114.

The Bulldogs are now off until Saturday, January 8th when they host the Atlantic Coast Cardinals at the Bulldogs Sports Complex.