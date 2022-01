BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Bulldogs, ranked 17th in the ABA Power Rankings, hosted Atlantic Coast on Saturday.

The Bulldogs got big nights out of Brent and Ralph Williams.

Brent led all scorers with 30 points, sinking 6-of-14 from deep.

Meanwhile, Ralph notched a double-double, tallying 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Binghamton gets the win, 136-85.

The Bulldogs will host the Central Pennsylvania Kings on Saturday at 7:05 PM.