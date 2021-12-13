HERKIMER, NY – The 18th-ranked Binghamton Bulldogs were in action this weekend.

After falling to Delaware on Saturday, the Bulldogs with a bounce-back effort on Sunday at #24 Herkimer.

The Bulldogs saw three players score in double digits, led by a team-high 20 from Ralph Williams.

They also got eighteen from Jonny Marsh and another sixteen from Bradley Christian.

Binghamton gets the road win, 94-91, improving to 8-3 on the year.

The Bulldogs are back in action on Saturday when they hit the road to face the Wyoming Valley Clutch.