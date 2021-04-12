Buffalo Sabres trade Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar to Boston Bruins

BUFFALO, NY – Some huge news coming down late Sunday night from the NHL.

The Buffalo Sabres made a big splash this offseason when they signed Taylor Hall to a one-year, 8-million dollar contract.

However, they perhaps made an even bigger wave when it was announced officially today that the Sabres traded Hall and Curtis Lazar to the Boston Bruins in exchange for Anders Bjork and the Bruins 2021 2nd Round draft pick.

Hall certainly hasn’t lived up to his former number 1 overall pick status, especially this season with the Sabers.

The former Hart Trophy winner has netted only 2 goals along with 17 assists for 19 points in 37 games.

He’s also currently a career-low minus-21.

However, this seems like an absolute steal for the Bruins, as Hall still has the potential to be an elite goal scorer, and will likely slide in on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak.

Hall had also negotiated a no-trade clause before signing in Buffalo, and waived it to go to Boston.

Lazar, a former 1st round pick himself, helps add depth up the middle for Boston.

However, he is currently out with a lower body injury and his return time is uncertain.

As for Buffalo, they will get a young player who is still trying to find his game in Bjork, who is also under contract through 2023, and what will likely be a mid to late 2nd round pick.