WR Zay Jones likely to start against his former team as Raiders host Bills in week four

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones runs against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are a few familiar faces the Bills will see as they face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Former Bills wide receiver, Zay Jones is with the Raiders after Buffalo traded him last October for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

So far Jones has four catches for 47 yards. He also caught a 15-yard touchdown in the Raiders’ Monday night game against the Saints which was also their first game at Allegiant Stadium.

Jones was a second-round draft pick of the Bills 2017 and now his former teammates are excited to see him again.

“It’s gonna be fun, Zay’s a great friend of mine, we talk a lot, we Facetime a lot, so it’s gonna be fun to go up against him. He’s a competitive guy, just to see the strides he’s made since he’s been with the Raiders, he’s come a long way,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said.

The Raiders are dealing with a lot of injuries heading into this game, especially in their wide receiving corps. Rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards is out with an ankle/foot injury while fellow rookie wide receive Henry Ruggs likely won’t play with a knee/hamstring injury. He is listed as doubtful.

That opens the door for Jones to start on Sunday against his former team.

“He’s a reliable guy, he’s a guy that’s been making some big time catches for them too in the games so far so it’s gonna be fun to see him. I’m happy that he’s doing great, I’m happy he’s being successful too so it’s gonna be fun to go up against him but I just hope he doesn’t have a big week this week,” White said.