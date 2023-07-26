PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — There aren’t any Buffalo Bills training camp tickets left, so if you’re one of the lucky fans who managed to get one, here’s what you need to know:
- Everyone attending will be subject to a metal detection screening process. You don’t need to take out things like keys or your phone from your pockets.
- Prohibited items include alcohol, coolers, thermoses, jugs empty liquid containers, drones, recording devices and any cameras with lenses longer than six inches.
- The NFL’s bag policy will be in effect.
- Have your mobile ticket ready before arriving at the ticket scanning area.
- Attendees cannot park on campus. A shuttle to the entrance of the training camp will be available for $1 per ride. Shuttles are accessible to those with disabilities.
- Public restrooms will be available, but college buildings will be closed to the public.
- Attendees with sensory issues can get a sensory inclusion kit from the guest service booth near the main entrance.
- A nursing mothers space is available. You can ask about using this space by visiting the guest service booth.
- If it rains, practice moves indoors, where it’s closed to the public.
- Fans should arrive 30-60 minutes before practice starts to expedite the gate entry process.
Practices are taking place at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. The two-plus weeks of practice leads up to the Bills’ first preseason game on Aug. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. You can find the full training camp schedule here.