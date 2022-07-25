PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills training camp kicked off from St. John Fisher University on Sunday. Buffalo Kickoff Live takes you inside camp tonight at 7 p.m. — you can watch live on this page and on News 4.

The BKL crew will discuss the addition of linebacker Von Miller, safety Jordan Poyer’s contract and they will all name their player to watch during camp.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What else should I know?

Highlights from the Bills 2022 schedule include: The Bills will take part in the first game of the 2022 NFL season when they travel to Los Angeles to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on September 8. The home opener is a Monday night game on September 19 against the Tennessee Titans. An AFC Divisional Round rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs will take place on October 16 in Kansas City.

The Bills’ full training camp schedule can be found here.

Bills camp photos

Click to see shots of Bills Mafia and players from the first two days of camp.

When can I watch again?

The next Buffalo Kickoff Live is Friday, August 5, the night of the Bills’ Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium.