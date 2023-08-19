BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Offensive tackle Tommy Doyle was carted off the field with a left knee injury during Saturday night’s preseason game in Pittsburgh, further depleting the Bills’ depth at the position.

Doyle, who is returning from an ACL tear in his right knee sustained last September, went down in the third quarter of Buffalo’s 27-15 loss. Trainers put Doyle’s leg into an air cast and he was able to stand briefly before sitting onto the cart. Teammates, including offensive linemen Mitch Morse and Spencer Brown, surrounded Doyle before he was carted to the locker room. The Bills ruled out his return soon after.

Coach Sean McDermott said after the game that he did not know the severity of Doyle’s injury. Doyle tweaked his right knee in the preseason opener, but McDermott said last week that it was not a worrisome injury.

“It’s just unfortunate,” McDermott said Saturday night. “He’s worked so hard and put in so much time and I know how much this game means to him and how much this team means to him.” Just unfortunate.”

“It’s sad,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Obviously with him dealing with what he dealt with last year. The dude’s a warrior. I feel for him. I think everybody on our team feels for him, just seeing how hard he worked to get back.

“I’m not sure what it is and the severity of it, but we’re thinking about him, we’re praying for him. We love him. I think you can see how many guys went out there and gave him a little tap or just an ‘I love you man.’ You hate to see it. It’s a part of the game, but you hate to see it, especially when it’s your own teammates and a guy who has worked so hard to get back on the field.”

Veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell retired from the Bills earlier this week, leaving David Quessenberry and Ryan Van Demark, both listed as third-string behind Doyle on the Bills latest depth chart, as the only healthy players at the position behind starters Brown and Dion Dawkins.

Observers noted that nine-time Pro Bowl lineman Jason Peters, who began his career with the Bills, is a free agent desiring to play this season at age 41.

Additional injuries for the Bills in their second preseason game were to backup quarterback Matt Barkley (elbow), defensive end Shane Ray (hamstring) and rookie defensive tackle DJ Dale (back).