ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- As Daylight Savings Time ends on November 7, you should change your clocks as well as check your smoke alarms. The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

FASNY said to check the batteries and test your alarms. Alarms with removable batteries should have their batteries replaced.