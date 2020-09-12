Stopping the run will be key for Bills defense against the Jets in season opener

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano (58) and Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackle New York Jets’ Le’Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though the Jets only have one wide receiver officially ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the Bills, that group has been banged up lately.

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims is out with a hamstring injury, but Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman were also dealing with injuries throughout the week so don’t be surprised if they rely even more heavily on their run game than they usually would.

“With their team obviously it starts with their running game and Le’Von Bell,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said.

“He’s a guy that you kind of have to expect everything from, a guy that obviously does a good job running the football, has his own unique style of running the ball and obviously a guy that can catch the ball in the backfield. You just gotta be on high alert and pick up things throughout the week and prepare for it that way,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds explained.

“In order for our pass rush, we gotta stop the run first,” Bills defensive end Mario Addison said.

Also joining the Jets running back room this offseason was Frank Gore after spending last season in Buffalo and Mario Addison said they have to be prepared for whatever both Bell and Gore throw at them.

“Two different backs, one back is very patient, he’ll test every gap and we gotta be ready for that guy. The next back is like you said gangster runner, he likes to run it down hill. It’s smash mouth football but we gotta be ready for him too so we just gotta play our style of ball,” Addison explained.

Of course in order to stop the run, you have to tackle well and that’s something guys haven’t been able to fully do without preseason games.

“Coach McDermott has had us working tackling drills throughout training camp but you can’t take guys to the ground you know you have to be careful about that but we work a lot of our fundamentals of tackling you know where we place our feet, where our eyes are, what are we doing with our hands, our bodies so we tried our best to simulate tackling,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

“But that’s to be unknown, how well will we tackle? It’s hard to play good defense without doing that even in years where we’ve had preseason games we’ve seen that being an Achilles heel for some teams when they open the season just because of where training camp goes so that’s the big question mark for us we’re preaching it we’re talking about it now you gotta go out and do it.”