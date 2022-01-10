ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills staffers appear to be in high demand after winning consecutive AFC East titles.

The Chicago Bears have requested to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coaching opening, ESPN and NFL Network reported.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants are hoping to interview Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen to be their general manager, ESPN and CBS Sports reported.

“Nothing official yet at this point, but I would certainly be very happy for Leslie if he had that opportunity because I think he’s earned it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said in his media availability Monday.

Frazier claimed he had been too busy working Monday to read the news.

McDermott often sings Frazier’s praises and even promoted him to Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach in March.

After the Bills clinched the division title Sunday and finished the year No. 1 in yards allowed and points allowed, McDermott made sure to give Frazier credit: “This is not Sean McDermott’s defense,” he said. “It is Leslie’s defense.”

Sean McDermott on #Bills defense: "That was a dominating performance. Super proud of those guys. Leslie Frazier runs the defense, this is not Sean McDermott's defense. It is Leslie's defense. It was an outstanding performance but there will be bigger challenges ahead for us." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 10, 2022

Frazier was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-13, going 21-32-1 after stepping into the job in mid-season. His team made the playoffs in one of this three full seasons.

He has been a candidate for other head-coaching vacancies since joining the Bills, notably interviewing for the Colts vacancy in 2018 before they hired Frank Reich.

Schoen joined the Bills in 2017 after spending several years with the Dolphins, including three as their Director of Player Personnel.