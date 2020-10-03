Raiders dealing with long list of injuries as the host Bills in week four

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you thought the Bills injury report was long this week, the Raiders’ was much longer.
They’ve been hit with the injury bug hard so far this season and it’s hit many key starters too. Here is their list heading into Sunday’s game against the Bills:
S Johnathan Abram (shoulder/thumb) – questionable
CB Damon Arnette (wrist/thumb) – out
T Trent Brown (calf) – doubtful
WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) – out
WR Rico Gafford (hamstring) – doubtful
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) – questionable
DT Daniel Ross (foot) – out
WR Henry Ruggs III (knee/hamstring) – doubtful