ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Offensive tackle Brandon Shell did not practice with the Bills on Tuesday and intends to retire from the NFL, a team official told WIVB.

The 31-year-old Shell signed with Buffalo in June, adding veteran depth to the offensive line. The great-nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Art Shell started 11 games at right tackle for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, his seventh professional season. A fifth-round draft pick in 2016, Shell started 61 games over four seasons with the New York Jets and two with the Seattle Seahawks.

Shell was competing with Tommy Doyle and David Quessenberry for a roster spot backing up the Bills starting offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. He played 18 snaps, including one on special teams in Buffalo’s preseason win against Indianapolis on Saturday. Doyle was a full participant in practice Tuesday after leaving the preseason opener with a knee injury.

The Bills gained a player on the practice field Tuesday with special teamer Tyler Matakevich being activated from the physically unable to perform list. Star pass rusher Von Miller is the only Bills player remaining on the PUP list, after defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was activated last week. Phillips has gradually increased his practice participation.

The Bills player their second preseason game Saturday night in Pittsburgh.