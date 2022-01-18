ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – In November, Governor Kathy Hochul said she expected to be able to address state funding for a new Buffalo Bills stadium in her budget. But as negotiations over a new facility between New York State, Erie County, and the team continue, there was no appropriation for one when she released her proposed spending plan on Tuesday

“There hasn’t been any determination because we don’t have a dollar number of what the contribution would be yet,” said New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica. “Those talks are ongoing.”

There’s still plenty of time for stadium funding to be included in the state’s 2023 fiscal year. The state constitution allows Hochul 30 days to submit amendments after sending her initial proposal to the legislature. After that time, she would need to get approval from the legislature to make additional changes. The budget doesn’t have to be finalized until April 1.

A Pegula Sports and Entertainment spokesperson had no comment on Hochul’s budget proposal. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday progress is being made at the negotiating table.

“It’s a complicated transaction,” Poloncarz said during a COVID briefing. “It’s better to get it right than to just say, “We’re going to get it done by an arbitrary timeline.'”