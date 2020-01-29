NFL Commissioner: ‘Competitive’ stadium for Bills important for successful future

MIAMI (WIVB) — At his annual State of the NFL press conference during Super Bowl week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked by a Buffalo News reporter on the big looming question about the Buffalo Bills and what stadium they’ll play in in the future.

“I’ve been involved with negotiations in Buffalo going back into the 90s and consistently through that time period we have focused on the stadium, and the importance of the stadium in the context of that, and the need to continue to renovate and/or look to see whether a new stadium is a better answer for the long-term, and that has been contemplated in the leases right up until the most recent one, which I believe is 2016.

But that is coming to a close, at that point in time, I’m hoping that it will continue and expect that it will be a collaborative process between the public sector and obviously the Bills. We all want the Buffalo Bills to continue to be in Buffalo, to be successful. A stadium that is going to be competitive with other stadiums around the league is going to be important in that context, and I think everyone’s committed to that, whether it’s a new significant renovation or whether it’s a completely new facility in a new location.

I think those are things that the group has to settle collectively and address over the next several months, if not sooner.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell