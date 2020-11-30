Josh Allen says they ‘left a lot out there’ offensively after missed opportunities vs. Chargers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Most games this season, the Bills offense has led the way while the defense struggled to stop opponents but against the Chargers, the defense carried the load and bailed out the offense after some late-game turnovers.

The Bills held on to beat the Chargers, 27-17 and improved to 8-3 on the season but it didn’t come easy.

Josh Allen threw for 157 yards, a touchdown and interception. He also ran for 32 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The Bills started the game off on a high note once again as they scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the fourth straight game. Stefon Diggs drew a pass interference call that set up 1st and goal at the 5-yard line. The Bills cashed in as Allen found tight end Dawson Knox for his first touchdown catch of the season.

#Bills QB Josh Allen after a 27-17 win over the Chargers: "We're 8-3, that's what our goal was heading into this game, whatever it takes and we got it done."@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Gs0HF2sDqv — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 30, 2020

In the second quarter, they once again got creative for the second game in a row as Allen tossed it to wide receiver Cole Beasley who threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis. Before the bye week against the Cardinals, Isaiah McKenzie threw a touchdown pass. (When is Diggs gonna do it?)

They added a field goal before the half and to start the third quarter, Allen capped a scoring drive with a rushing touchdown of his own. But three straight drives with turnovers hurt Buffalo in this one. Allen was responsible for two of those as he fumbled and threw an interception. Luckily, the defense bailed them out.

“It’s a sign of a good team when one side of the ball is not doing their job and the other side can pick it up. It’s a three phase game and I think we won two of those phases today and I wouldn’t say we lost on the offensive side but there’s plenty of opportunities that we had that we didn’t take advantage of,” Allen said.

The Bills did catch a big break in the second quarter when it looked like Allen suffered an ankle injury. He started to run but then decided to throw it and was brought down by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and landed awkwardly.

Allen came out for just one play while Matt Barkley took over but then came right back in.

“Just twisted up a little bit and it happens but it’s not going to affect me,” Allen said after the game.

It seemed like that given the way he was running the rest of the game.