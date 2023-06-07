BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen is the face of a franchise in more ways than one.

The Bills quarterback has ascended to a level of stardom only the NFL’s most elite players have attained. That was affirmed Wednesday when it was announced that Allen will be featured on the cover of the Madden NFL 24 video game.

“A childhood dream come true,” Allen tweeted shortly after the announcement.

Allen will be the 24th active NFL player, 10th quarterback and first member of the Bills to appear on the Madden cover since EA Sports began showcasing the league’s stars in 1998.

“Me being on Madden 24 means joining a very exclusive crew that gets to be on the cover of one of the greatest games to come out,” Allen told the team website. “”It’s a surreal spot to be in and I can’t thank EA enough for allowing me to be on the cover.”

The video game introduced in 1988 honored its namesake John Madden with the cover image last year. Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster, died in late 2021 at age 85.

“I think learning the game at a young age and using Madden as that platform to understand the rules and the ins and outs of football,” Allen said.

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes graced the Madden NFL 22 cover. It was the second appearance for both, as Brady was on the Madden 18 cover, and Mahomes on the Madden 20 cover.

The other NFL quarterbacks to appear on the iconic video game cover are: Daunte Culpepper (2002), Michael Vick (2004), Donovan McNabb (06), Vince Young (08), Brett Favre (09), Drew Brees (11), and Lamar Jackson (21).