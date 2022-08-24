ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills visit the Carolina Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday for the preseason finale. Here’s how you can watch the game.

Television

The Bills-Panthers game will be aired locally on WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. Our coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 6:30 p.m.

Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play for CBS, alongside color analyst Steve Tasker and sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund. It’s the same broadcast crew as the other preseason games.

Streaming

The can stream the Bills-Panthers game through the new NFL+, as well as fuboTV (free trials of each service are available).

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. John Murphy and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as sideline reporter.

Pregame and postgame coverage

Buffalo Kickoff Live starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday on News 4 and WIVB.com. The BKL crew will update you on where roster battles stand entering the game and what to watch for in the contest.

After the game, the crew is back on the air for Buffalo Postgame Live.

Betting line

Yes, you can even bet on preseason games. As of Wednesday, the Panthers were favored by 6 points at sportsbooks available in New York.

The Bills have won 10 consecutive preseason games. Only the Ravens (22) have a longer streak.

Coach Sean McDermott said Josh Allen and many other starters will be held out of the game.

Important dates

• Roster cuts: The final cutdown to 53 must be made by 4 p.m. Aug. 30.

• Next game: The Bills open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 8 against the Super Bowl champion Rams.

