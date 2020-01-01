Houston Bills Backers prepare for Wild Card weekend

HOUSTON, TX (WIVB) — Bills fans everywhere are getting ready for a Wild weekend in Houston, and the Buffalove extends all the way south — with the Houston Bills Backers.

James Noble is from Buffalo, but has lived in Houston for the past 15 years.

“For those who moved away from Buffalo, how ever many years ago, to be able to attend an actual playoff game? It’s more than exciting,” said Noble, with the Houston Bills Backers.

He says they’re ready to show their Houston hospitality with a Bills tailgate. The party will be at Christian’s Tailgate in Midtown, a short walk from NRG Stadium.

“We’re going to cut off the street and we’re going to have DJs out there, things for sale,” said Noble.

Because again, you can never have too much Bills gear, and don’t worry about the menu.

“There is Sahlen’s hotdogs and Labatt beer at the bar,” said Noble.

But Bills fans will be able to party with a purpose and give back. Noble says every year, the Backers raise money for different charities. This year, he says the money raised will go to the family of late Bills superfan Pancho Billa.

“They even came to the Bills Backers game a couple weeks ago and I’ll tell you what, his son is every bit of him. All the energy, everything. He definitely has the spirit of his father,” said Noble.

Noble says if you’re not actually going to the game, there will be other places to watch it in Houston. He says he’s excited to join fellow Bills fans to cheer on the team to a victory.

“When we win, there will be an afterparty at Christian’s Tailgate as well. Go Bills! If you’re traveling, safe travels down,” said Noble.

Noble says the party in Houston kicks off on Friday. For more details on the Houston Bills Backers event this weekend, click here.