ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deonte Harty set a Bills record with his 96-yard punt return touchdown in Sunday night’s win at Miami. The game-changing score in the fourth quarter of the regular season finale helped the Bills clinch their fourth AFC East division title, bringing playoff football back to Buffalo.

The longest-scoring play in the NFL this season was the most impactful play Harty has made since signing with the Bills as a free agent, and it was recognized Wednesday with Harty’s selection as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

This is the first weekly accolade for Harty, who spent the past four seasons with the Saints and was an All-Pro return specialist in 2019. He is the second Buffalo special teams performer acknowledged this season, following Reggie Gilliam in Week 11.

Harty finished the season averaging 12.4 yards on 26 punt returns this season. In his All-Pro season, Harty averaged 9.4 yards per return and scored one touchdown. Playing 15% of Buffalo’s offensive snaps this season, Harty gained 150 yards on 15 receptions.

The Bills (11-6) host the Steelers (10-7) in an AFC wild-card playoff game at 1 p.m. Sunday.