Bills will take the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Next Sunday the Bills will get a chance to not only advance to the Super Bowl but knock off the defending Super Bowl champions as they’ll face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs beat the Browns, 22-17 in the divisional round to move on to host the conference title game as they earned the No. 1 seed this year.

But Super Bowl MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes left in the third quarter of this game with a concussion and did not return so his status for next weekend’s game is the top storyline to monitor.

Dion Dawkins said after the game it still hadn't sunk in what they just accomplished.



"We're two games away from the big show and we're in the AFC Championship game in our next game. It's a special moment, it's a special time to be a Buffalo Bill." @news4buffalo #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/3N9b033K2h — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 17, 2021

One of Buffalo’s three losses in the regular season came from Kansas City as the Chiefs beat the Bills, 26-17 in week six. That was in a game where the Bills defensive game plan was to limit the Chiefs’ explosive passing attack with Patrick Mahomes and all the weapons he has around him.

But instead, Kansas City got it done on the ground rushing for 245 yards, the most rushing yards the Bills gave up all season.

The Bills are coming off a 17-3 win over the Ravens in their divisional round game on Saturday where they contained quarterback Lamar Jackson and his mobility which is his strength. He only rushed for 34 yards in the game.

It was a statement win for the Bills defense, one it seems like they took it personally after hearing national media talk about how they couldn’t stop the run and gushing over Jackson’s running abilities.

Micah Hyde: "I feel like no one was really talking about our defense going into this game. It was all about their defense, their offense, our offense vs. their defense."



Sounds like these guys took it personally what the national media was saying. @news4buffalo #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/zcQQc9uvad — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 17, 2021

Once again it’s a battle of two of the best young quarterbacks in the league as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes battle next weekend. The Bills drafted Allen 7th overall in 2018 while the Chiefs took Mahomes 10th overall in 2017, even though he didn’t become their starter until the following season.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP in last year’s win over the 49ers.

This is also a matchup once again of Sean McDermott and his mentor, Andy Reid on the other sideline.

Of course New 4 Sports will have you covered throughout the week with all the key matchups and storylines leading up to the game which you can see on Channel 4 at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday as the Bills take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.