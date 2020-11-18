Bills will do a ‘deep dive’ into how to get their running game going

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Offensively, the Bills have relied on their passing game given how Josh Allen has played and all of the weapons they have in that aspect of their offense.

Before this season, it’s something we haven’t seen for quite some time. And while that’s a huge improvement and quite frankly, exciting to watch, they also have to find that balance of having a great passing attack and mixing it in with getting the running game going.

That’s something they’ve struggled with pretty much all season outside of the New England game where they rushed for 190 yards.

“We’ve gotta do a deep dive this week and figure that part of our game out. It certainly hasn’t been good enough and for us to move forward as a football team, continue to evolve and grow and try to win the games that we have to win going forward here we’ve gotta make sure that we get that better,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

The Bills average 97.6 rushing yards per game, that’s fourth worst in the NFL.

“We need to do a better job, it starts with me and we gotta do a good job of designing things for those guys that they can go out there and execute at a high level. And then we need to make sure we’re getting hat for hats at the line of scrimmage and making the proper reads and blocking the guys on the perimeter,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll explained.

“It takes all of us to get that job done. We’re not where we need to be in regards to the running game, we acknowledge that and we look forward to working on it particularly in this bye week and getting ready for the Chargers here in a couple weeks.”

This certainly isn’t the running game that was expected when the Bills drafted Zack Moss to join Devin Singletary in the backfield. It seemed like they were going to be great compliments to each other, that thunder and lightning, 1-2 punch for the Bills.

Against the Cardinals, Allen was their leading rusher with 38 yards while Singletary and Moss had a combined 35 yards on 11 carries. Even though the Bills have leaned on their passing game, now that we’re getting further into the season the weather (like against the Patriots) won’t always allow for the passing game to be as effective. That’s why they need to be able to get the ground game going when those moments and game roll around.

“It’s a legitimate concern and you’ve gotta do it, we’ve gotta get it figured out and so those are the conversations that we’ve had up to this moment since I’ve gotten on this call with you guys and we’ll continue to have as we move forward this week here,” McDermott said.

Obviously we’d like to be efficient at both of them [running and passing] and that’s not an excuse. We need to be efficient at both of them and it’s something we need to take a look at particularly this week as a staff and work hard to correct the things that we know we can correct,” Daboll explained.