ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills will be without second-team All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and starting cornerback Dane Jackson on Sunday when they face Miami’s explosive group of wide receivers. Both players suffered neck injuries in Monday’s game against Tennessee.

A third defensive starter, tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), was also ruled out Sunday due to injury. Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t say if any of the injuries appear long term.

The status of fellow starting safety Jordan Poyer (foot) is also uncertain heading into the game, though the reigning first-team All-Pro selection has not yet been ruled out.

“We’re just going to take that one day at a time,” McDermott said of Poyer. “He’s one of those that are in that grouping — we’ve got a couple of those guys, maybe three or four of them, that still remains to be seen what they’re going to be able to get done on Sunday. I’ll know a little bit more [after Friday’s practice]; it may not still be definitive after today, but we’ll take it one day at a time.”

Jackson left Monday night’s game in an ambulance and was evaluated for a neck injury at ECMC. He was seen back at the practice field this week, though he did not participate in team drills.

Dane Jackson did not practice but was out watching on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/mIu9YpGCCb — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 22, 2022

Hyde also suffered a neck injury in the game, and McDermott revealed Tuesday that Hyde also visited the hospital for his injury. He did not participate in any practices this week.

The injuries to the secondary are especially concerning given that the Bills face a quarterback coming off a record-setting performance. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns last week in a comeback win against Baltimore. Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle became the first teammates to record at least 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game.

“I know we have a number of injuries here, but I remain very confident in our football team and very confident in the back end,” McDermott said.

The absence of Jackson will thrust first-round pick Kaiir Elam into his first career start. He played 45% and 66% of defensive snaps in the team’s first two games, though fellow rookie Christian Benford started both games opposite Jackson. Tre’Davious White is not yet eligible to return while recovering from his ACL injury.

At safety, Damar Hamlin and possibly and Jaquan Johnson appear in line for increased play time.

Phillips (hamstring) got the start in Week 2 after logging 1.5 sacks in the season opener. Linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) will be able to play, McDermott said.

A full injury report will be release after Friday’s practice, where the status of receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) will also be revealed.