ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that star pass rusher Von Miller will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee.

“Very unfortunate situation for Von, and obviously our team,” McDermott said before Wednesday’s practice. “You care about every player, and it affects you when guys go down. We care for Von in this case, and we’ll miss him.”

Miller sustained the injury in the Thanksgiving game against the Lions. Miller previously said he had a lateral meniscus tear and believed he had a chance to return this season. McDermott said the ACL injury was discovered during an exploratory surgery Tuesday in Texas.

“We know how much this means to him, in terms of playing,” McDermott said. “We look forward to getting him back, obviously off the field for the rest of the season, and his leadership, and we are certainly thinking about him as he recovers.”

The Bills (9-3) have won three straight to reclaim the top spot in the AFC, and prepare to host the New York Jets (7-5) on Sunday.

Miller leads the team with 8.0 sacks this season.

Shaq Lawson started in Miller’s place for last Thursday’s win at New England. A.J. Epenesa also received snaps at edge rusher in returning from an ankle injury, and Epenesa had the Bills only sack.

“It’s time to step up,” McDermott said. “Our guys are resilient. I’ll give them that. They’ve shown that the better part of this season. We’ve faced adversity and this is no different. Just a different type of adversity.”

The Bills placed Miller on injured reserve before the Patriots game, requiring him to miss at least four games. “Hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run,” general manger Brandon Beane said.

Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123 1/2, and he ranks 19th on the career list. He leads Buffalo with eight sacks, which was tied for 10th in the NFL entering this weekend. The Bills signed Miller to a six-year contract in free agency.

“He’s a future Hall of Famer for a reason,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said when asked how big of an impact Miller’s absence presents. “That said, we’ve got to move forward this week. And the person or the people responsible to step in and step up have got to do the job, and that’s the way it goes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.