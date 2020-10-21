Bills trying to stay level-headed after losing two straight

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Overreactions are going to happen with any team whether its on a winning streak or has lost a couple in a row.

After the Bills started the season 4-0, people were putting Josh Allen in the category of league MVP and start printing out Super Bowl tickets. Then after they lost back-to-back games against the Titans and Chiefs, fans lost their minds (sure there are some level-headed ones out there but I actually got a tweet saying they should fire GM Brandon Beane. True story)

So the Bills are trying to not only get back on track but manage these highs and lows.

“We remain confident in our process and what we’re doing. When you look at ourselves, we have to continue to grow as a football team, that’s true every year. Every year, every team that wants to do anything at a high level goes through ups and downs of a season,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday before practice.

“When you look at the last two teams we’ve played, two very strong teams, arguably two of the best teams in the NFL last season. What we do is we look at where we are in relation to where we need to be and the gap that’s there.”

The Bills just lost to the two teams that played in the AFC Championship last year and one of those went on to win the Super Bowl. There are certainly areas of major concern as far as the defense goes and the offense getting back to how they were playing the first four weeks of the season, but still the sky isn’t falling. It’s week seven.

“We’re 4-2 right now, that’s in the past and so what we can control is what’s ahead of us, our attitude, our effort, our energy, our preparation and we’re going against a Jets team that certainly has struggled this year at times but they’re a good football team with talent on that roster and we’ve got to earn the right to win this week as we move forward,” McDermott explained.

This should be the perfect week for the Bills to get their confidence back up after losing two straight as they play the winless Jets at MetLife Stadium. No matter how much players and coaches say the Jets have a good football team with good players, the Bills shouldn’t have an issue bouncing back this week. If they do, then we can hit the panic button.

“That’s where you come back to earning the right to win. Every week you’ve got to earn the right to win in this league and it also comes back to the start of every week which is ‘hey we’re gonna start with a healthy respect for every opponent.’ Not too much but certainly not too little so they’ve got a good roster over there, good players and we respect them at a high level,” McDermott said.

